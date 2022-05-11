NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro detectives alerted the public on Wednesday of a man wanted on several outstanding warrants across multiple counties.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said Jeffery Reynaldo Peterkin has an outstanding warrant in Rutherford County and outstanding burglary warrants in Nashville. Officials said Peterkin is also wanted by the State of Tennessee for a parole violation.

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Peterkin’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant Tommy Massey at (629) 201-5521, or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers hotline at (615) 893-STOP (7867).