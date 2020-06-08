Park playgrounds set to reopen in Franklin on Wednesday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — City of Franklin officials said they plan to reopen parks on Wednesday, June 10.

After receiving additional guidance from Commissioner Mark Ezell of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group, we’ve decided to move to the next phase of re-opening our Parks. City Administrator Eric Stuckey

City parks remained open to the public, but some amenities were closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amenities that have reopened include:

Tennis courts

Dog parks

Equestrian trails

Batting cages

Athletic fields

The Skate Park

“We’re excited to begin this next phase of re-opening for our Parks,” says Lisa Clayton, City of Franklin Parks Director. She continued, “Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at every playground as a reminder for our patrons to wash their hands frequently.” Public restrooms at all parks are also available.

Playgrounds are located at Aspen Grove Park, Del Rio Park, Fieldstone Park, Jim Warren Park, Liberty Park, and Pinkerton Park.

