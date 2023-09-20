PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Paris man was arrested Wednesday for child sex crimes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents received information Tuesday regarding possible child sexual abuse material involving a young girl and a man distributed online. Agents immediately began investigating with help from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, and the FBI.

Over the course of the investigation, agents identified 40-year-old Justin D. Farris as the man responsible for creating and distributing the image, according to investigators.

Officials said TBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday for Farris’ home, located in the 100 block of Brooks Street in Paris.

Based on the information obtained from the home, Farris was arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail on charges of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $500,000.