NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Metro Public Health Department are urging parents to start thinking about dental care as students prepare to go back to school in just a few weeks.

The School-Based Dental Prevention Program (SBDPP) is a year-round dental program that provides preventive dental services to children grades K-8 at selected schools in Davidson County.

“Children who have poor dental health perform worse in school. So, if you’re child’s mouth is hurting, your child is not learning,” said Dr. Kim Smith, the dental program manager.

Schools with 50% free and reduced lunch populations are targets for these services, but all children in these schools are eligible. The program offers dental sealants, fluoride, dental screenings, oral health education by a team of registered dental hygienists, dentists, and assistants. The program hit a major milestone this year in their efforts to help children with their preventative dental care.

“We’ve been running for 20 years now; we’ve had a ton of success, and for some of these kids, it’s the first dental professional that they see,” said Smith. “We really love this program; our hearts are in it,” Smith continued.

Sealant and oral health education programs may be scheduled at your school, daycare, community center or community event by request. If your child brings home a form for you to fill out about the school-based dental program and you would like them to receive a free screening and possible treatment, make sure you fill out the form and send it to school with them. However, officials recommend taking your student before the start of school to take care of their dental needs.

“Summer is the perfect time to go to the dentist,” said Smith.

Clinic-based The Lentz Dental Clinic provides comprehensive dental care for children age 20 and younger. TennCare is accepted. For those patients who do not have TennCare, a sliding fee schedule based on income and number of people in the household is available. To make an appointment, call 615-340-5601.