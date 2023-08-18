WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents have filed a lawsuit against the Williamson County School Board.

The parents either have students in Williamson County Schools or have students eligible to attend schools in the district.

The groups of parents are reportedly upset at the school board for keeping certain books available for students, saying the books create “pornographic visual images” and “contain obscene materials” that aren’t allowed under the recently passed Tennessee Age-Appropriate Materials Act.

The parents are asking for a jury trial.