Parents demand answers over 4th grade “LET’S MAKE A SLAVE” assignment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A text, hundreds of years old. A speech titled “LET’S MAKE A SLAVE” resurfacing at a Metro school board meeting.

“Both a wild horse and a wild or natural black is dangerous,” said parent Sonya Thomas.

Parents from the group PROPEL, an organization to promote and engage parent leaders in the school district took their concerns and demands to the board.

“I am angry, petrified, that children would receive a recipe or instruction, on ‘let’s make a slave,'” said Thomas.

Thomas led the charge, others holding signs or other symbols because the slave speech made its way into a fourth-grade homework assignment at Waverly-Belmont last week.

Metro councilmembers like Tanaka Vercher showed up too.

“As a councilmember, I’m here because of what that assignment says to the city,” said Vercher.

Vercher and others condemning the homework, which included instructions and quotes from a slave owner, “newest and oldest methods to control slaves” and “I use fear, distrust, and envy for control purposes.”

“We failed, we failed, there are no proper checks and balances as it relates to this assignment,” said Vercher.

“We can’t hide when these things happen, we do have to address them directly,” said Metro Councilmember Delishia Porterfield.

The district has dismissed the student teacher who gave the assignment, saying in a statement to News 2, “Metro schools regrets if any students or parents were caused pain as a result of this incident.”

Councilmember Porterfield who spoke to News 2 tonight is the chair of the education committee. Porterfield has met with Metro Schools and tells us the council’s minority caucus will do so as well.