Panel to vote on removing Forrest bust from Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee officials are expected to vote Thursday on the removal of the bust of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol.

The State Building Commission will vote to agree or disagree with the Historical Commission’s decision earlier this year to remove the bust and two others, Admiral David Glasgow Farragut and Admiral Albert Gleaves, and move them to the state museum.

Governor Bill Lee has expressed support for moving the bust and is scheduled to address the Building Commission Thursday.

The bust was installed at the Capitol in 1978 and has sparked protests and demonstrations.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His involvement with the Klan came after the war.