SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna authorities are turning to the Middle Tennessee community for help tracking down two people facing charges after an assault involving a vehicle.

The Town of Smyrna said Alexis Hurt and Armente Smith have active arrest warrants in connection with an attempted robbery and aggravated assault.

Alexis Hurt and Armente Smith (Source: Town of Smyrna)

According to the town’s press release from Thursday, Feb. 16, one of the suspects allegedly assaulted one of the victims with a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Hurt and Smith are reportedly known to hang around Rutherford County and Cannon County.

Officials said the Smyrna Police Department is actively investigating this case.

If you have any information about Hurt or Smith, including their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Brandon Kilfoyle by calling 615-267-5009 or emailing Brandon.Kilfoyle@townofsmyrna.org.