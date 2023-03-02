LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two career offenders suspected of committing crimes in multiple counties were taken into custody Tuesday following a pursuit in Lincoln County, according to officials.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, Feb. 28, but the driver refused to stop the vehicle for a short distance. Then, when the vehicle did stop, the two suspects reportedly ran away.

According to authorities, K-9 handlers, along with their dogs, were called to the scene. Following a brief foot chase, the pair was taken into custody.

Officials said Henry Dwayne Thompson and Teresa Baker are suspected of stealing trailers, campers, and vehicles in Lincoln County, Madison County, and Giles County.

Henry Dwayne Thompson (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department) Teresa Baker (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

In the words of the sheriff’s department, deputies and investigators “had been aggressively searching for the pair as they avoided capture by darting between counties and state lines.”

Sheriff Murray Blackwelder praised law enforcement in Lincoln, Madison, and Giles counties as they worked together to initiate several warrants on Thompson and Baker.

According to authorities, both individuals are being held without bond.

Meanwhile, three vehicles, two trailers and a camper have reportedly been recovered in Lincoln County.