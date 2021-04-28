Owners of Smokehouse ‘heartbroken’ after fire destroys iconic Monteagle restaurant

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owners of Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse Restaurant and Trading Post said they are “devastated” and “heartbroken” after the iconic Monteagle landmark was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from more than two dozen departments responded around 4 p.m. to the fire burning at the well-known restaurant and gift shop on West Main Street.

It took several hours to contain the fire, which burned the restaurant to the ground. Fire crews said they were able to prevent the flames from reaching the cabins and hotel.

“Please pray for our Smoke house family. We are totally devastated and heartbroken,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post late Tuesday night. “Thanks for everyone who tried to help us today. Please pray for the Oliver family. And our many employees.”

(Courtesy: Monteagle Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Monteagle Fire Department)

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse Restaurant and Trading Post was a staple of Monteagle since 1960, where the owners said they served more than 20 million customers from all over the world.