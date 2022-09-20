SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of a barbecue restaurant in Smyrna has been arrested and indicted on charges of tax evasion, theft and money laundering.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue reported 66-year-old Scharneitha Britton, owner of Kinfolks BBQ, was arrested by special agents on Monday.

The Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Britton Sept. 8 on one Class B felony charge of theft over $60,000, 13 counts of money laundering (also Class B) and 36 felony counts of tax evasion. The indictments allege Britton underreported taxable sales and failed to remit additional sales tax collected from her customers.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime, “Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for the public good of all Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Britton could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion, and 12 years and fined up to $25,000 for money laundering and theft.

Her bond was set at $25,000.