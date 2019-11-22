Owner of Peg Leg Porker opening new restaurant in the Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nations neighborhood is growing fast with new homes, new bars, new shops and new restaurants. That’s what helped Peg Leg Porker owner Carey Bringle make the decision to open a new restaurant in the popular area.

“With the development along Centennial you’ve got the right mix of residential and commercial and for us and as a restaurant, this is a community we are proud to come to,” said Bringle.

The restaurant, which hasn’t been named, will still feature smoked meats and a few items off the current menu at Peg Leg Porker, but there will be a twist says, Bringle.

“I think in three years you are going to see this neighborhood get as much walking traffic as you see in an area like 12 South,” said Bringle.

The restaurant will be on a triangular lot where a gas station used to be. The lot is situated between Centennial Blvd and Louisiana Avenue.

There is no completion date for the restaurant, but Bringle wants to incorporate as much as the previous structure as possible.

