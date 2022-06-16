UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just months after a Nashville man opened his dream donut shop, he has now been forced to close it down due to an alleged drunk driver.

“If I would have been here ten minutes earlier and would have been on time, I would have been right back here mixing my dough and I probably wouldn’t have even known what hit me,” said Roscoe Williams.

Tiredness caused Roscoe to be ten minutes late to work Wednesday morning and ultimately spared his life.

It was almost 2 a.m. when Roscoe and his wife LaWanda learned someone had crashed into his donut shop.

“It was pretty devastating and scary and all I can think is God thank you so much,” said LaWanda. “He spared my husband’s life because if he had gotten up on time he would have been right there.”

Roscoe has been making donuts since he was 16 and finally opened his dream shop in January.

“I got married to her in 2016, and I was telling her my dream was one day I was going to have my own donut shop,” said Roscoe. “I was 50 then, so I said I better do something now.”

Right now, the shop is currently closed as they work to get things fixed, but despite everything, Roscoe is just grateful no one was hurt.

“Yes it’s a surprise,” he said. “It was different this morning waking up and not being able to come to work but at least I woke up.”

Williams’ family has currently set up a GoFundMe account to help with repairs to the shop. If you’d like to help, you can make a donation HERE.

Roscoe says he’s hoping to throw a big celebration for the community when they re-open.