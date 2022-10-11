RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were in for a real hoot on Monday after they were called to make a unique rescue in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue alongside, the TWRA, were called to the Woods Ridge area to assist in the rescue of an owl who was trapped in a net over a chicken coop.

The entrapped bird was carefully freed from the net with the help of firefighters Jerrod Clanton and Kyle Spicer, who were guided by TWRA’s Matt Brian in the rescue.

Clanton said the rescue came as a surprise, but as a firefighter, he never knows what calls he will be dispatched to.

“As a firefighter, you never know what your day is going to look like,” said Clanton, “but I sure never expected to participate in an owl rescue when I reported for work this morning.”

Crews say the owl was released in a safe location and took flight away from the scene with no issues.

No chickens or ducks were harmed in the incident.