ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of I-24 was shut down Saturday morning after a car crash caused a vehicle to overturn.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. shutting down the interstate at Bell Road in Antioch.

As Nashville Fire Department’s District Chief was assisting patients his vehicle was rear-ended as well.

One transport was made to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

