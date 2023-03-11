A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 65 in Robertson County remains closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 116.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, injuries were reported in the crash and all lanes will remain closed as troopers investigate the scene.

It remains unknown what caused the crash or what times crews expect lanes to reopen.

No other information was immediately released.