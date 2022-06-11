NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in Dickson County Friday afternoon.
Crews reportedly found one person with injuries. The Dickson County Fire & Rescue said the victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.