NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in Dickson County Friday afternoon.



Crews reportedly found one person with injuries. The Dickson County Fire & Rescue said the victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.