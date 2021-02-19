Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-65 North near Kentucky state line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of Interstate 65 North Friday morning near the Kentucky state line.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near mile marker 120.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the semi was in the southbound lanes when it struck an abandoned vehicle and crossed the median and rolled over in the northbound lanes.

The semi driver and a passenger were not injured in the crash but the THP said the driver will be charged for not exercising due care.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.