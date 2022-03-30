WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Wilson County are closed due to a multivehicle crash.

THP says the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 230 near Highway 109, between Mt. Juliet and Lebanon. A picture from THP on scene shows what appears to be an overturned tractor trailer.

The Lebanon Police Department also responded to the crash and says three people were injured, but their injuries are non-critical.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Highway 109 while crews work to clear the interstate. THP says traffic is expected to be affected for “several hours.”

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

