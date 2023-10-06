SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday morning motorists are running into major delays in Sumner County due to an overturned tractor-trailer blocking half of Interstate 65 South.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the vehicle overturned at mile marker 103 around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, leading to the closure of the southbound right lane on I-65.

Sumner-County-overturned-tractor-trailer-2
(Courtesy: Millersville Fire Department)
Sumner-County-overturned-tractor-trailer-1-1
(Courtesy: Millersville Fire Department)

As of 7 a.m., TDOT’s online traffic map is showing traffic backups as far away as mile marker 108.

Overturned-tractor-trailer-blocks-part-of-I-65-South-in-Sumner-County
(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding this incident, including whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.