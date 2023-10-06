SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday morning motorists are running into major delays in Sumner County due to an overturned tractor-trailer blocking half of Interstate 65 South.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the vehicle overturned at mile marker 103 around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, leading to the closure of the southbound right lane on I-65.

As of 7 a.m., TDOT’s online traffic map is showing traffic backups as far away as mile marker 108.

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding this incident, including whether anyone was injured.