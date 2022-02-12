RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 between the Interstate 840 exit and Medical Center Parkway exit.

TDOT crews are working to clear the scene and advise drivers to use extra caution and prepare to spend extra time traveling through the area.

Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash at this time

No other information was immediately released.