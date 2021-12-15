ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)- An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down traffic on Interstate 65 in Robertson County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-65 around 8:15 a.m. near mile marker 110.





Tennessee Highway Patrol reports the roadway will remain closed until crews are able to recover the commercial vehicle.

According to THP, the semi was hauling car parts and injuries are being reported.

No additional information was immediately released.