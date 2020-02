SPRING HILL, TN (WKRN) — An overturned semi is shutting down Beechcroft Road from Town Center Parkway to McCormick Crossing in Spring Hill.

According to Spring Hill Police, the driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The road is expected to be closed for 4-6 hours while crews work to upright the truck and have it towed away.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.