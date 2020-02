WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An overturned semi is shutting down an off-ramp from Interstate 840 to Interstate 65 in Williamson County.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the crash occurred at Exit 31 and was reported around 12:37 p.m. The scene is not expected to be clear until at least 5:30 p.m.

Details surrounding the crash are currently not available. Westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes at this time.

