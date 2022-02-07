RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that has shut down the eastbound lanes of Route 96.

The crash was reported around 10:44 a.m. Monday morning on Route 96 between Old Almaville Road and Almaville Road.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash resulted in the tractor-trailer overturning and leaking oil onto the roadway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is encouraging all drivers to use I-840 as an alternate route at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information was immediately released.