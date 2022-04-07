CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clean-up is underway after a semi-truck overturned in Clarksville early Thursday morning.
According to Clarksville police, it happened around 12:23 a.m. Officials said the semi-truck was pulling a flatbed trailer when it attempted to turn onto Windroe Drive and overturned onto Ringgold Road. Police said the semi’s cargo was in the roadway and leaking diesel fuel.
Officials said Ringgold Road is currently re-opened but will need to be closed again to continue clean-up.
Authorities said they hope to close the road again after the Thursday morning commute.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.