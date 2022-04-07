CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clean-up is underway after a semi-truck overturned in Clarksville early Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville police, it happened around 12:23 a.m. Officials said the semi-truck was pulling a flatbed trailer when it attempted to turn onto Windroe Drive and overturned onto Ringgold Road. Police said the semi’s cargo was in the roadway and leaking diesel fuel.

A semi-truck and trailer overturned in Clarksville early Thursday morning, and police said clean-up will impact the morning commute. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Officials said Ringgold Road is currently re-opened but will need to be closed again to continue clean-up.

Authorities said they hope to close the road again after the Thursday morning commute.