Overturned semi causes closure of I-40 westbound lanes at 1-65 merge in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews are working to rescue an overturned semi-truck on I-40 west near the I-65 West Loop.

The truck appeared to be partially hanging off of the interstate, however, its cab is upright. First responders are working to secure the trailer. The overturned truck was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near exit 208.

TDOT has blocked the shoulder and all westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.