MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An crash involving a dump truck closed a portion of Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Medical Center Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the dump truck somehow clipped the overpass, overturned, and caught fire. The driver was evaluated and is expected to survive.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro officials are working to clear the scene.

Engineers with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will need to evaluate the overpass to see if there is any structural damage.