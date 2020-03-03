Breaking News
Overnight tornado damages historic Tennessee State Prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday night’s devastating tornado left parts of Middle Tennessee in shambles as it rolled through.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says the old Tennessee State Prison was also damaged in the storm.

The prison suffered extensive damage, with pictures showing piles of brick and rubble all over the historic compound.

The prison first opened in February of 1898 and closed in 1992.

The historic prison has been used in many films and television shows, including the popular Tom Hanks movie “The Green Mile.”

