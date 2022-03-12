NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Heavy snowfall arrived in Middle Tennessee late Friday night affecting roadways in some areas resulting in law enforcement and other agencies urging drivers to use caution on the roads this morning.

Davidson County

A multivehicle crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Davidson County near Hickory Hollow Parkway early Saturday morning. Traffic has since reopened.

TDOT

Spring Hill

An early Saturday morning crash on I-65 at mile marker 56 near the Thompson Station overpass temporarily blocked the roadway. According to the Spring Hill police, those involved in the crash received minor injuries.

Spring Hill Police Department

Wilson County

Wilson County Emergency Management warned drivers late Friday night that road conditions had become “treacherous” and stated that emergency personnel was working several crashes in the Wilson County area.

Hartmann & Aviation Way (Wilson County EMA)

Humphreys County

Law enforcement in Humphreys County worked several crashes late Friday night involving multiple vehicles on Highway 13. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that up to 15 cars were stuck on Highway 13 due to the snowfall. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution in the area. “Please slow down and don’t travel unless necessary. We will try to update roads as we have more time. Currently, understand they are slick and we have strong wind as well. The combination makes it difficult to see,” said the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Snowfall Highway 13 (Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)

Snowfall Highway 13 (Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)

Snowfall Highway 13 (Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)

Snowfall Highway 13 (Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)

Arrington

Arrington Fire and Rescue stated that the department has been answering calls since midnight due to roadway conditions. At one point the department had nine ambulances across the county all responding to different calls. The department is urging all drivers to avoid travel if necessary.

Arrington Fire and Rescue

Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking drivers to use extreme caution this morning and offers ways to get in contact with first responders should you find yourself stranded.

“I ask that you share your travels plans with other people so they know the route that you are going to take in the unlikely event if something was to happen so you can help direct responders,” said Luitenant Travis Plotzer, “If you are traveling and you somebody that’s stranded or you yourself become stranded dial *THP (847) from your cellphone and that is going to get you in contact with one of our dispatchers anywhere in the state.”