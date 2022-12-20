CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It has been a deadly year in Cheatham County. In 2022, 20 overdose deaths have been reported—surpassing last year’s total.

“In this past weekend, Friday we had an overdose death, Saturday we had an overdose death. And just last night during midnight hours we had an overdose death,” Chris McClellan, Narcotics Agent with Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The medical examiner’s office is still investigating the causes of death. However, Chris McClellan told News 2 that almost all overdose deaths in the county trace back to fentanyl.

“These people are going out there thinking they are buying heroin, cocaine, but what we are seeing is it is all fentanyl,” McClellan said.

McClellan said their top priority is combatting overdose deaths. “It’s leading us to who is selling these drugs and we are holding them accountable with second-degree murder.”

The department has seen an increase within the last month as seven overdose deaths were reported. “It’s hard to determine the uptick, it could be multiple reasons, it could be cold weather, closer to Christmas, or that these dealers are making up bad batches,” McClellan said.

McClellan said, unfortunately, there’s no sign the deadly trend is slowing down. “Fentanyl and drugs, it doesn’t discriminate against age, race, or anything like that. We are seeing it from very young to middle age to even people in their 50s.”