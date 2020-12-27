Over 75 percent of mobility sites now restored after Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 75 percent of AT&T mobility sites affected by the explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day have now been restored.

According to an update from AT&T issued Sunday afternoon, crews are continuing to make progress on restoration efforts.

Crews are continuing to connect generator power to equipment and refuel generators as needed.

Read the full statement from AT&T below.

“Progress continues on our restoration efforts today. More than 75% of mobility sites affected by the explosion on Friday have now been restored and we expect additional improvements as more equipment comes back online. Mobility service in the Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama areas is now operating normally.

“We continue to connect generator power to equipment and refuel generators as needed. We expect to activate power to at least four additional floors of the building during the day today and are working on the cooling equipment to manage the temperatures in the facility. Teams are assessing equipment on the building’s lower floors for any damage caused by the flooding of the building.

“We’ll continue to provide additional updates here as our recovery progresses.”