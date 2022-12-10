HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Hendersonville Citizens Police Academy raised money at two Kroger locations to help these officers and their families.

“These guys have served this community for a lot of years. They’ve served loyally, faithfully, and without hesitation,” Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan said. “Each has been in situations that most would consider life threatening and they performed flawlessly like the professionals they are.”

Ryan was one of dozens who showed up to help the cause. As president of the Citizens Police Academy, Sumner County Mayor John Isbell helped organize and lead the event.

The funds will go towards medical bills not covered by insurance, on top of travel expenses for treatment and other financial burdens.

“The main thing we want the police officers to know is that we as a community are there to support them,” Isbell explained. “And this is just one more opportunity, and the City of Hendersonville has always responded well to help their officers, and this is what we love to do.”

With the holidays right around the corner, in addition to the unexpected medical expenses, the organizers of the fundraiser hope to bring both officers a little bit of joy.

“They’ve served this community honestly and faithfully and now the community has shown us today that that service is a two-way street and they’re here to help these guys out,” Ryan said.

More than $5,550 was raised for the two officers during Saturday’s event. However, you can still donate by visiting the Hendersonville Citizens Police Academy’s Facebook page or stopping by the box located at the Hendersonville Police Department.