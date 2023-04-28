MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over $50,000 was raised Friday for a Lebanon man who has spent the last 49 days in critical condition in a Louisiana hospital.

Back in March, Kevin Smith was unloading his truck in Louisiana when a driver, allegedly high on opioids, hit him and then drove off.

Doctors said it is a miracle that Kevin is alive.

“It’s been horrific. He’s had a surgery every three days since he’s been here,” Tuesday Smith, Kevin’s wife said.

Twenty-one surgeries later, Kevin Smith is still recovering with punctured lungs, 10 broken ribs, and severely injured legs.

“It happened four minutes after he stepped after his truck. He remembers it was very painful and he was crying out to God to help him, the next thing he knew EMTs were there,” Tuesday said.

Tuesday said her gratitude goes beyond the first responders in Baton Rouge.

“This is our third annual golf scramble for MJ 4 Hope,” Amy Breedlove, Executive Director for MJ4 Hope said.

All of the money raised from the third annual MJ 4 Hope golf scramble benefits Kevin and his wife Tuesday.

“Tuesday has been with him for those whole seven weeks, she’s not able to work, she left here with just the clothes on her back,” Breedlove said.

“When you’re in a crisis, you’re having all kinds of emotions and the last thing that we want to think about is how do we want to pay our bills? So, this just means a lot,” Tuesday said.

Over $50,000 has been raised for the Smith family. If you would like to contribute, you can donate here.