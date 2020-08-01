Over 30 vehicles involved in separate crashes on I-24 near Harding Place on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 30 vehicles were involved in three separate chain reaction crashes on Interstate 24 near Harding Place on Saturday afternoon right around mile markers 55 and 56 westbound.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the first crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. which blocked all but one lane westbound. According to Metro Police, the first vehicles lost traction on the interstate due to the wet roadways. Afterward, vehicles driving too fast for conditions were unable to avoid colliding with the vehicles that were stopped or were involved in a separate collision as a result of trying to avoid the first crash.

In total, 12 vehicles were involved in the first crash. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, and six vehicles had to be towed off the interstate. Around that same time, a small crash occurred on the eastbound side that shut down all but the left-hand lanes, details surrounding that crash were not immediately available.

Nearly two hours later around 4:28 p.m., a second crash occurred at the Harding Place exit between 15 vehicles. Metro Police said the circumstances in this crash were similar to the first crash, but there were no injuries. This was followed by a third crash between four vehicles with one person critically injured, two seriously injured, and caused a partial closure of I-24 westbound for nearly an hour.

All of the crashes were cleared from the area by 6 p.m.