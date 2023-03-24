MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 30 animals were rescued from a backyard breeding operation in Macon County.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies teamed up with the county’s animal control and Animal Rescue Corps to save the animals.

The backyard breeding operation included great danes, other large dogs, cats, and chinchillas all living in deplorable conditions, according to authorities.

(Source: Animal Rescue Corps)

Animal Rescue Corps said they will provide urgent medical, physical, and emotional care for the animals.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding a $15,000 gift matching challenge. Click here to donate.