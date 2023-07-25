RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Inside the Oaklands Mansion lies some of Murfreesboro’s oldest history, which executive director James Manning said brings in a variety of visitors.

“Tourists walk in the door every day and tell me that they’re moving here from out of town,” he said. “They tell me all the different areas of the country that they’re moving here from.”

Manning’s visitors come from all over the country.

“My son, his wife, and (my) grandkids decided to get out of the cold of New York,” said Carol Felter.

Visitors like Felter now split their time between Murfreesboro and New York. On Tuesday, she decided to take her granddaughter and explore Oaklands Mansion.

“(We just wanted) to enjoy the old south,” she said. “Not the way that it was, but we can visit it and not have to live it.”

But Manning said in the past two years, he’s seen an increase in visitors.

“I think in the media we’ve heard so much about the change and interpretation of historic sites that it’s peaked people’s interest,” he said.

Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Latture said they’ve been monitoring tourism numbers.

“We are seeing more and more visitors come to Rutherford County to find out what we all have to offer here,” he said.

In 2022, 2.4 million people visited the county, a 10% increase in visitors compared to 2021.

“More things seem to be happening on a yearly basis, so that’s attracting more visitors and more residents,” Latture said.

Visitors aren’t just checking out historical sites like Oaklands Mansion and Stones River National Battlefield, but festivals and sports are bringing in people and driving tourism numbers and dollars up.

“Certainly, one of the things that we do is focus our messages to those particular audiences whether its sports, (or) whether it’s cultural tourism,” Latture said.

And Manning said it’s those visitors that allow the doors of Oaklands Mansion to stay open.

“The majority of our income comes from Murfreesboro and Middle Tennessee residents who continue year after year to support the historic site,” he said.

Over the last eight years, the Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau said 2019 was their best years for visitors, with over 2.6 million people visiting Rutherford County.