ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee man was taken into custody late Wednesday night after police said inappropriate images involving children were found on his phone.

A warrant stated on Nov. 3, 2021, officials received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the user of a phone number possessed sexual images of minors. Authorities tracked the phone number in question to 60-year-old David Friedrichs’ home on Bull Run Road in Ashland City.

A search warrant was executed and officials interviewed Friedrichs. The warrant said he admitted he had photos of minors, and that he got them from “conversations he had with other people on Instagram and Telegram.”

Officials then seized Friedrichs’ phone and said they found more than 100 sexual images and videos of minors. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.