NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two weeks after Tennessee was granted a major disaster declaration for the storms that happened on March 31 and April 1, more than $1.6 million has been approved for Tennessee homeowners, renters, and business owners.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said homeowners, renters and business owners who experienced damage and losses from the storms have until Tuesday, June 6 to apply for assistance; the assistance includes FEMA grants for individuals and families, along with low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is for those whose homes were destroyed or left uninhabitable. The program is offered to residents of Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties.

Since the presidential disaster declaration on April 7, federal assistance approved for Tennessee survivors includes:

$1,454,806 under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program, including: $1,239,152 approved for housing assistance $215,654 approved for other needs such as medical and dental expenses, childcare, moving and storage, and other essential storm-related expenses

under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program, including: $149,600approved in SBA disaster loans.

If you live or own a business in any of the counties designated for assistance, you may visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Click here to find a center near you.