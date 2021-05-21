Original Tennessee Constitutions to be displayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee State Library and Archives is holding a one-day, public display of the state’s three original Constitutions to celebrate 225 years of statehood.

The Constitutions that were written in 1796 and revised in 1834 and 1870 will be shown in the lobby of the new library and archives building at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North.

(Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

(Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

(Courtesy: Tennessee State Library and Archives)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard will safeguard the documents during the event on June 1.

“Tennessee’s three constitutions are the foundation of our state government,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage my fellow Tennesseans not to miss this opportunity to make history come alive by seeing these irreplaceable documents up close.”

Library and Archives staff will also give tours of the facility.

The state department said the Constitutions are the highest valued and most historically-significant items in the Library and Archives collection.