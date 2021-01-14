Organizer of controversial worship gathering in Nashville will return to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The organizer of a controversial worship gathering held in downtown Nashville last year will return to Tennessee next month to lead worship at a well-known church in Mt. Juliet.

Sean Feucht, who organized the “Let Us Worship” event in Oct. outside of the Metro Courthouse, will be involved in the Feb. 7 service at Global Vision Bible Church, according to Pastor Greg Locke.

Pastor Locke said he will interview Feucht, who will also share stories and lead worship during the service.

Feucht made headlines in Oct. 2020, when pictures circulated of his “Let Us Worship” event in downtown Nashville, which he said was attended by 9,000 to 10,000 worshippers, many of whom were not wearing masks. At the time, Feucht said it was a protest, “so it’s legal,” despite the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

The Metro Public Health Department investigated the worship service and did not place any charges against Feucht, who lives in California, or a local organizer from Tennessee who claimed he “was duped” by Feucht.