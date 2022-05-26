FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people face an assault charge after allegedly firing Orbeez out of a water pellet gun at strangers around Franklin.

Franklin Police say Cassidy Rogers, 22, and Jaden Bak, 19, were taken into custody Wednesday night after firing a water pellet gun at a couple of strangers outside a Murfreesboro Road gas station from their car around 9:45 p.m.

Victims at the scene reported seeing someone in a black SUV holding a rifle and another person saying to “go, go, go,” before hearing a loud pop they believed to be a gunshot. Officers converged on the area, quickly spotting and stopping the suspect vehicle.

Inside, they found a water pellet gun used to shoot Orbeez as well as a pair of brass knuckles, open alcohol and drug paraphernalia.

Bak and Rogers were both arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Rogers faces an additional charge of possession of a prohibited weapon for the brass knuckles. Bak faces several additional charges, including underage consumption of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of vape cartridges.

Police also suspect they were involved in an earlier response call in downtown Franklin, where a 19-year-old girl and her mother were hit by similar projectiles shot from a passing car.

Both are free on a $1,000 bond set by the Williamson County Magistrate. They are due in court July 19.