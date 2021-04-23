Oracle joins list of 81 businesses opposing Anti-LGBTQ legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oracle, the tech giant expected to bring thousands of jobs to Nashville with a $1.2 billion investment, is among dozens of companies nationwide to oppose “harmful legislation” toward the LGBTQ community, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

The HRC said Friday that 81 companies, including Oracle Corporation, had signed their Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation, “stating their clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society.”

Tennessee is among ten states listed by the HRC as having anti-LGBTQ bills sitting on the desk of their governors.

Here is the excerpt from the organization’s website:

TENNESSEE

Senate Bill 1229 – SEX ED PARENTAL NOTIFICATION

The Tennessee Senate passed Senate Bill 1229, a bill which would require a school district to notify parents before “providing a sexual orientation curriculum or gender identity curriculum” in any kind of instruction, including but not limited to education on sexuality.

In addition to making it harder for students kids to access sex education, it could also preclude discussion about sexuality more broadly, including in literature and history classes, for example. A district could be forced to notify parents, provide curriculum materials, and allow parents to opt students out of learning about important modern and historical events, from the A.I.D.S. epidemic to the Stonewall riots to even Supreme Court jurisprudence.

SB 389 also disproportionately disadvantages LGBTQ youth who may not have supportive families and puts children at greater risk of health consequences.

– Human Right Campaign (HRC)

Senate Bill 1229 was sent to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk on Thursday for a signature.

Oracle announced earlier this month that it hoped to bring 8,500 jobs to Nashville with a $1.2 billion investment and a new campus in the city’s East Bank. The proposal will go to the Metro Industrial Development Board for a public hearing on April 27.

The HRC’s Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation:

The companies joining this statement do business, create jobs, and serve customers throughout the United States. Our businesses strongly embrace diversity and inclusion because we want everyone who works for us or does business with us to feel included and welcomed as their true, authentic selves. Fairness, equal treatment, and opportunity are central to our corporate values because we care about our employees and the customers we serve. What’s more, these values also matter to our bottom lines. Inclusive business practices lead to more productive and engaged employees, increased customer satisfaction; and, ultimately, improved competitiveness and financial performance.

We are deeply concerned by the bills being introduced in state houses across the country that single out LGBTQ individuals – many specifically targeting transgender youth – for exclusion or differential treatment. Laws that would affect access to medical care for transgender people, parental rights, social and family services, student sports, or access to public facilities such as restrooms, unnecessarily and uncharitably single out already marginalized groups for additional disadvantage. They seek to put the authority of state government behind discrimination and promote mistreatment of a targeted LBGTQ population.

These bills would harm our team members and their families, stripping them of opportunities and making them feel unwelcome and at risk in their own communities. As such, it can be exceedingly difficult for us to recruit the most qualified candidates for jobs in states that pursue such laws, and these measures can place substantial burdens on the families of our employees who already reside in these states. Legislation promoting discrimination directly affects our businesses, whether or not it occurs in the workplace.

As we make complex decisions about where to invest and grow, these issues can influence our decisions. America’s business community has consistently communicated to lawmakers at every level that such laws have a negative effect on our employees, our customers, our competitiveness, and state and national economies.

As business leaders dedicated to equal treatment, respect, and opportunity for all – as well as to improving the financial and investment climate across the country – we call for public leaders to abandon or oppose efforts to enact this type of discriminatory legislation and ensure fairness for all Americans.

Signed: