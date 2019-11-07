Opryland kicks off ‘A Country Christmas’ with annual Christmas lighting ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gaylord Opryland kicked off its 36th annual “A Country Christmas” celebration by flicking the switch for three million lights that adorn the hotel and surrounding grounds.

The Lighting Ceremony was emceed by WSM radio personality Bill Cody, and included a special performance by Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy Award-winning Country superstar Trace Adkins, who will entertain fans throughout the Christmas season at this year’s dinner show: “The Gift of Christmas with Trace Adkins and Friends”.

The General Jackson Showboat cast performed the national anthem and performers from “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” gave guests a sneak preview the show, new this year to A Country Christmas.

A Country Christmas runs through Jan. 1, 2020. Tickets and packages are available at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.