Opry Mills to close Thanksgiving Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Simon Property Group announced its shopping centers will not be open Thanksgiving Day.

This will affect more than 200 stores at the Opry Mills shopping center. This will also impact West Town Mall in Knoxville and Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis.

Simon is one of several major retailers announcing Thanksgiving Day closures. Best Buy and Walmart also announced they plan to remain closed.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Simon properties will be open black Friday. For more information on retailers and hours, click here.