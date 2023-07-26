RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Tennessee highways are where State Trooper Louis Walker has seen it all.

“Several of us have gotten cars (going) anywhere from 120, 130, to 140 miles an hour,” he said.

From speeding, to aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving, Walker does his best to keep the highways safe.

“It’s very important that we get out here and show the public that we are out here and that we are trying to affect that behavior and do something about it,” he said.

Captain Chris Dye with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said fatality numbers are a growing concern for their agency.

“In Rutherford County right now, we’ve had 21 people lose their lives, and 17 of those were directly linked to hazardous moving violations,” he said.

Last year, THP’s crash ranking reports showed Rutherford County had over 10,000 crashes, with 37 of them being fatal.

“When you look at Murfreesboro, La Vergne, and Smyrna, we are all partners in trying to combat traffic related injuries and deaths,” Dye said.

Which is why all these agencies, along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, are launching “Operation Summertime Blues”.

From 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26th, officers and state troopers will be located along I-24 from Rutherford to Coffee County looking for aggressive, impaired, and distracted drivers.

“You just have a huge amount of people that leave Nashville, and the Nashville area, to get back to their residence and that’s when tempers are a little bit short and that aggressive driving occurs,” Dye said.

While troopers like Walker can’t catch everybody, they hope to stop enough people to prevent a crash from happening. The THP also plans to have its helicopter out providing support for the operation.

Last month, Dye said they held a similar two-day operation where they handed out 635 citations for speeding, improper lane changes and seat belt violations.