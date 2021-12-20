NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Once again, Metro Animal Care and Control and Williamson County Animal Center are teaming up to clear the shelter, even if it’s just for a few days.

Both shelters are full of adoptable animals right now, and the staff at both locations have dreams of a quiet Christmas.

“This is Lindsey, she is about 3-years-old,” said Dr. Staci Cannon at Metro Animal Care and Control, showing off one of many adoptable animals at MACC. Lindsey is kennel trained and house trained and is a very sweet, calm girl looking for her forever home. But until that comes along, a little break from the shelter will do through the “Operation Silent Night” program.

“That is a program where we try to get every adoptable dog out of the shelter and into a home for the holidays,” said Dr. Cannon. “So that could be a permanent home, or a foster home.”

Here’s how it works, you pick out a dog and break them out of the shelter for the holidays. The shelters provide everything you need: food, leashes, toys, and crates. All you have to do is give them a safe, warm place to stay.

“It’s such a win-win situation. We get dogs out of the kennels while the shelter is closed for the holidays and then the dogs get to spend that time in a home we learned so much about their personality,” said Dr. Cannon.

It also helps give shelter volunteers a break on Christmas. Dr. Cannon said she knows it can be hard to part with an animal after fostering, but the end goal is worth it: To save lives.

“You are really doing an invaluable service to the community, making a difference in that dog’s life and helping them on their journey to find a new home. It’s really, really rewarding. We definitely see people shed some tears, but it is all worth it.”

If you end up wanting to permanently adopt the animal, adoption fees for the entire month of December are just $25.

While cats are not part of Operation Silent Night, both shelters are looking for fosters for cats and kittens. The deadline to pick up a dog for Operation Silent Night is Dec. 23rd at 6 p.m. The deadline for Nashville Humane Association’s Silent Night pick-up is Dec. 24.