‘Operation Red Light Runner’ targets drivers in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vehicle after vehicle, one by one, officers in Rutherford County conducted “Operation Red Light Runner” in Murfreesboro Wednesday.

Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force comprised of several agencies including Murfreesboro Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol stationed a “spotter” to catch anyone running a red light—or breaking other traffic laws.

“We come together and pull our resources so we can save lives through proactive traffic enforcement,” according to THP Lt. John Officer.

“What we’re trying to do is just make people aware of the laws, and just slow down and the light will turn again in a couple of minutes and you’ll get to go through it, we’ve seen enough people hurt and we don’t want to see anymore,” said Lt. Bryan Anderson with Murfreesboro Police Department.

The enforcement took place at two dangerous intersections, Old Fort Parkway and Cason Lane as well as Memorial Blvd. and Clark Blvd. where there were 31 accidents with injuries in the last year.

“Both of those are two-lane left turns where we have an uptick in crashed there every day as well as numerous complaints from citizens about people running the red lights, blocking intersections so the lights cant function the way they need to,” said Lt. Anderson.

The task force conducts these operations targeting different violations almost every month for at least a year now. Their last operation for distracted driving yielded 160 tickets.

Running a red light is a $130 fine but could also cost you your life.