PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A year-long investigation focused on the sale of illegal drugs, mainly in the western part of Putnam County near Jackson County, resulted in more than a dozen arrests Tuesday, according to authorities.

As part of “Operation Omega,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said its drug unit — with help from patrol, the warrants division, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office — served active arrest warrants on a number of people living in both Putnam County and Jackson County on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

By Tuesday afternoon, officials said they had tracked down and taken the following individuals into custody:

Johnny William Bohannon was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, and delivery of Schedule II drugs. He has a bond of $30,000 and a court date of Dec. 11.

David Jason Brown was charged with manufacture, sale, and delivery of methamphetamine. He has a bond of $100,000 and a court date of Dec. 14.

Haley Renee Brown was charged with two counts of Schedule II drugs. She has a bond of $50,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

Lashonna Renee Cannon was charged with four counts of manufacture, sale, and delivery of methamphetamine. She has a bond of $125,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024

Joseph Erwin Dowell was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, and delivery of methamphetamine. He has a bond of $125,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

Kevin Brandon Guinn was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession of Schedule III drugs. He has a bond of $50,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

Christopher Lyle Ledbetter was charged with four counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession with intent of methamphetamine. He has a bond of $125,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

Frank Joseph Loftis was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, and delivery of Schedule III drugs. He has a bond of $50,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

Maggie Loftis was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, and delivery of Schedule III drugs. She has a bond of $50,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

Jeffery Darrel McCloud was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, and delivery of Schedule IV drugs. He has a bond of $30,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

Jackie Lea Thornton was charged with two counts of Schedule II drugs (cocaine); two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession of Schedule I drugs; and two counts of Schedule II drugs (fentanyl). She has a bond of $125,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

(Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is a great effort by the PCSO Drug Unit to get these criminals off our streets. The war on drugs is ever increasing due to our nations open boarder policies,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris stated. “We, at the Sheriff’s Office, are dedicated to allocating all our resources needed to keeping Putnam County a clean and safe community.”

However, Farris mentioned in Tuesday’s press release that authorities were still working to locate multiple people with outstanding warrants, adding that these efforts were expected to continue over the next few days.

Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, authorities said they had found and arrested five more individuals amid “Operation Omega” the night before:

Rebecca Leann Bohannon is currently being held at Jackson County Jail on other charges, but once she is transported to the Putnam County Jail for her outstanding warrants, she will be charged with four counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession of Schedule III drugs. Bohannon will have a bond of $50,000.

Eric Brandon Hix is currently being held at Jackson County Jail on other charges, but once he is transported to the Putnam County Jail for his outstanding warrants, he will be charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession with intent of methamphetamine. Hix will have a bond of $75,000.

Rebecca Suzanne Kinney was charged with four counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession of methamphetamine. She has a bond of $65,000 and a court date of Jan. 24, 2024.

Natosha Marie Stafford was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession of Schedule IV drugs. She has a bond of $50,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

Samantha Hope Quillen was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession with intent. She has a bond of $125,000 and a court date of Jan. 22, 2024.

(Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The Putnam County sheriff thanked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Cookeville Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their partnership and help with “Operation Omega,” as well as the day-to-day operations.