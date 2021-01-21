‘Operation Look-Out’ set to kick-off in Rutherford County on Jan. 22

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you typically drive around Murfreesboro, on Friday, you might just see a few more flashing lights on the road. From 8 am until noon, Murfreesboro Police, Sheriff’s deputies, and Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out around the city, and Rutherford County.

Then from 1 pm until 4 pm, they’ll be concentrating their efforts on Medical Center Parkway, as well as Memorial Boulevard.

This is all for what they’re appropriately calling Operation Look-Out, where law enforcement will be “looking out” for bad habits behind the wheel.

Murfreesboro Police Sgt., Greg Walker says, lately, many of the crashes around the city have been rear-end collisions caused by those bad habits, mainly distracted driving, and tail-gaiting.

The first responders who will be out patrolling Friday will be focused on distracted driving, speeding, and people who aren’t wearing their seat belts. The goal of the initiative – keeping people as safe as possible.